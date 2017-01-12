ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif today said that Pakistan and Oman could benefit immensely through mutual exchange of experts in the field of education, science & technology.

Dr. Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al-Manthri, President of State Council of Oman along with delegation called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at PM House Islamabad today.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif stated that Pakistan and Oman are natural allies due to geographical proximity and the leadership, Government and the people of Pakistan hold His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said and the hospitable people of Oman in high esteem.

Prime Minister said that Pakistan is grateful to Oman for its support in connection with Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement. PM stated that Pakistan will welcome Omani brothers to invest in Pakistan, particularly in energy related projects, infrastructure development and consumer based industry as current investment policy of Pakistan has created an investment friendly environment by all sectors for FDI, guaranteeing equal treatment of foreign and domestic investments, protecting foreign investment with high rates of dividends.

Prime Minister also appreciated the proposal to start a ferry service between Karachi, Gawadar and Muscat. This initiative will start a new chapter of friendship between both countries and the service will provide an affordable alternative source of movement for a large number of people who move on these routes on regular basis, said the PM.