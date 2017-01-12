ISLAMABAD: Panama Leaks case was heard by the larger bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa today.

According to Prime Minister’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan, Nawaz Sharif was not a director or shareholder of an offshore company, nor was he its beneficial owner.

While speaking to journalists, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said, Prime Minister's lawyer brought forward three main arguments during the hearing. "First that the court cannot give a verdict on his speech in the parliament. He argued that the PM is not answerable about either his father or his son's finances. However, he failed to give any evidence about the Dubai factory the Prime Minister has."

Regarding the letter PTI spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haque said, the letter from the Qatar Prince is fake.