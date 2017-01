RAWALPINDI: Decision has been taken to use Rescue 1122 ambulances for transporting the patients to three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi and further transferring them to other hospitals. .

This decision has been taken in the wake of inadequate ambulance service in these three hospitals.

According to media reports, hospitals administration has started evolving a system with Rescue 1122. Special counters will also be launched in connection with ambulance service in the three allied hospitals.