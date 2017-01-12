ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to send allegedly tortured girl Tayyaba to Pakistan Sweet Homes, which provides boarding, education, sports and co-curricular facilities to homeless and orphaned children.

The court observed that the girl should have been in custody of the state.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar therefore directed that till it was determined that Tayyaba was daughter of Muhammad Azam and Nusrat Begum she would remain in sweet homes.

Zamarud Khan, patron of the Pakistan Sweet Homes, earlier during the hearing had suggested sending Tayyaba to the shelter meant for orphans and homeless children.

A two-judge bench, headed by chief justice, is hearing the suo motu notice taken last week on registrar’s report.

The CJP had ordered the district administration to conduct fresh investigation to verify the claim. The court decided that it would hear this case expeditiously.

The court ordered for the treatment of girl by a psychiatrist.

The chief justice said that the girl should be provided an atmosphere so she could come out of shock and herself tell what had happened to her, adding they wanted to reach the truth.

The police produced Tayyaba, and her parents – Muhammad Azam and Nusrat Bibi.

The accused, including wife of the additional sessions judge, Islamabad, and all those who earlier had claimed to be parents of Tayyaba also appeared before the bench.

The minor maid was allegedly tortured by the wife of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The parents of minor girl informed the apex court that they had made no compromise with the ASJ, Islamabad and his family.

They only signed on a blank paper for the recovery of their daughter.

During the proceeding, the court directed the DIG Islamabad to complete inquiry, while ordered the DIG Faisalabad to recover the missing children of three women, who earlier had claimed Tayyaba is their daughter.

Addressing the DIG Islamabad, the chief justice said the police should perform its duties honestly and diligently.

The court asked Islamabad police to probe Usman Khan, who brought minor girl’s parents from their village to Islamabad on his car.

The Islamabad police was further directed to probe lawyer Raja Zahoorul Hassan, who is relative of ASJ Khurram, and investigate Nadra Bibi, who brought Tayyaba to Islamabad.

The chief justice observed that the DNA report was vital in this case as the NADRA did not have record of the girl.

The court also asked the police to investigate this aspect whether any gang was behind the missing children in the Punjab and rest of the country.

He said it was the court’s responsibility to protect dignity of children working in houses, adding if anyone has data regarding it should share with the court.

Three women, who claimed that Tayyaba is their daughter, withdrew from the claim before the bench.

They informed as their children were also missing therefore they thought she was their child.

Tayyaba’s parents Muhammad Azam and Nusrat Begum, resident of Jaranwala recorded evidence before the bench.

They informed the court that in August 2016 their neighbour Nadra Bibi came to their house and said she would provide job to Tayyaba in Faisalabad and she would only have to look after children against a salary of Rs3,000 per month.

However, according to the statement given by Tayyaba, she had been working in the house of the judge for the last two years.

Muhammad Azam, who has claimed to be Tayyaba’s father told the court that Nadra Bibi took their daughter later they were unable to talk to the girl, even on phone.

After four months when they inquired from the Nadra about their daughter she told the girl was in Islamabad.

Azam informed the court he had five children, two daughters and three sons.

He said Tayyaba was 10 years old.

They said that about two weeks ago when they saw pictures of their daughter on television they came to Islamabad in the car of Usman Khan Kharal.

When the court asked if they knew Usman? Azam replied “no”.

Azam informed the court that the next day a meeting was arranged with advocate Raja Zahoorul Hassan.

The lawyer took us in a house where a man was present.

That man took mobile phones from us and removed the SIM.

They informed that the lawyer asked them if he wanted their daughter then they have to put thumb impression on a blank paper.

Azam said that they were illiterate and had not pardoned anyone.

Police submitted the report which showed that there was evidence that the child was abused/tortured by the wife of ASJ.

It said that the DNA test reports of those claiming to be parents of Tayyaba were yet to be issued.

The girl was found on Sunday in the suburbs of the federal capital and taken for a medical examination.

The medical report confirmed torture on her.

She has burn marks on her back and on the left hand. She also has a blunt wound on her face.

The police informed the court that they still have to recover Nadra Bibi and Allah Ditta.

They said that the FIR had been registered in the name of Tayyaba.

Assistant Commissioner Potohar, Nishat Ishtiaq, informed the court that I-9 police produced the child before her.

She said that the girl gave statement that Maheen Zafar, alias Mano, wife of Judge tortured her.

The case was adjourned till 18th January.