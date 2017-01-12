Rawalakot: At least six people including a woman and a minor girl have been killed, while 28 others sustained injuries as a passenger bus plunged into a ravine at Hajira area in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A passenger van taking passengers from Rawalpindi to Quetta skidded off the wet Road and plunged into a deep ravine due to ongoing snowfall at Hajira area in AJK today, leaving six persons dead and more than two dozens injured.

The rescue teams accompanied by the locals pulled-out bodies and the injured trapped under debris and took them to local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The identity of bodies could not be ascertained immediately, however, they hailed from Kahuta.

Meanwhile, The Government has directed the local administration to provide best possible medical facilities and aid to the persons affected by the traffic accident.