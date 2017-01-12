KAMALIA-Canteens of various government schools are selling substandard edibles like Samosas, fruit, cakes and other items causing the spread of various diseases among students.

Stale and expired items are being sold at the canteens. Parents of affected students said that due to the sale of substandard items in schools’ canteens, their children are severely affected and they often complain of stomach pain. They demanded that the authorities concerned should ensure the sale of fresh and standard items to the students.

DEO (Male) M Nawaz said that an observational circular will soon be issued to all the schools regarding the matter. If the parents submit complaint, the cases will duly be investigated, he said.

FEEDERS OPEN: MNA Ch Asadur Rahman inaugurated 2 feeders at Kamalia Electric Grid Station the other day. Addressing the ceremony, he said that the current capacity of Kamalia Grid Station is 132 KV and to this two new feeders costing Rs80 million have been added. He said that 11 new feeders have been installed in the last 3 years. Currently, Rs1 billion has been spent on upgrading the grid station and connecting to Fesco, he said. The progress will continue with the same speed in future as well, he said. He claimed that Government of Pakistan will control electricity crisis in another year. Electricity line losses have been substantially reduced by addition of new feeders at Kamalia and complaints of the loss of electricity load have been reduced, he said. Further development works are underway that will be completed soon, he said. Prominent social and political figures of the area including ex-XEN Afzal Kathia attended the inauguration ceremony. XEN Ch Anwar Ali Taarad also addressed the ceremony.