SIALKOT-The main trade bodies welcomed Rs80 billion export-development package announced by the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Central Chairman of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGEA) Ejaz A Khokhar said that the package was totally export-development-oriented. Talking to the newsmen at his Sialkot office, Ejaz A. Khokhar said that the package would definitely encourage the export sector and boost the national economy.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta said hte mega package announced by Prime Minister would help boost the export oriented industries sports goods, surgical instruments, gloves, leather goods, martial arts uniform and other industries.

He added that this package was direly needed which would also help to resolve the problems and hurdles being faced by the export sector of the country.

Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) Chairman Jehangir Bajwa said that the development package would also boost the surgical sector. He added that it would also inject fresh blood in national economy besides helping export sector a lot to move ahead towards the goal of the sizeable growth of the national exports.

Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Malik Muhammad Ashraf said the package reflects that the government was making revolutionary steps to boost the national export sector besides taking the national economy towards economic stability.

DEFAULTERS’ MONITORING PLANNED: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to monitor the trade, business and industrial activities of 100 big industrial units for being the chronic defaulters of the taxes in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala district of Gujranwala Division.

According to the senior FBR officials, the special teams of FBR would be deputed these in these industrial units to keep a vigilant eye on the movement of the trucks and container filled with the raw material and ready products besides seeking the secret information from the employees and workers of these industrial units.

The FBR officials added that FBR would demand the increase in the ratio of their payable taxes giving the fresh tax payment targets to the other commercial shops. They revealed that during the scrutiny of taxes returns filed by the industrial units during the last five year, the taxes’ payment of the above-mentioned 100 industrial units were reducing gradually every year, due to which the FBR had decided monitoring them , in this regard.

SEARCH OP: The customs intelligence officials have impounded five non-custom paid luxury vehicles (Including a BMW Car) during a special search operation at Gujrat, Gujranwala and Wazirabad along the G. T. Road here. The officials added that these vehicles were impounded due to non-payment of the customs duties.