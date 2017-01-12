OKARA-Due to shortage of water, the yield of potato and wheat is feared to decrease, an expert said.

About 200,000 acres of land has been cultivated with potato and the equal strength of wheat crop in the district, said Chaudhry Maqsood, the member of Agriculture Commission Punjab, and Dr Afzaal Haidar Rizvi.

The canals have been closed for annual de-silting and the weather has been going dry without rain, they said. For the last five days, frost has been falling on the fields, presenting snowfall scene, they said.

The doctor apprehended that the yield of both the crops would decrease remarkably. “The Barani areas are feared to suffer loss of 70% crops. It is noteworthy that the heavy frost was beneficial for growth of wheat crop as it needs canal water for irrigation,” he said.

LAWYER’S HOUSE LOOTED

Five unidentified dacoits took away cash and other valuables from the house of a lawyer here the other night.

According to police, five unidentified armed men barged into the house of advocate Ch Aslam Javed in Govt Colony and held the family members hostage at gunpoint. They collected cash, jewellery and other valuables worth amounting to Rs225,000 and fled away. The A-Division Police registered a case against the dacoits and started investigation.

On the other hand, the District Bar Association observed a strike against the police failure to protect property of citizens.