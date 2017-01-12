QUETTA - The Young Doctors Association, keeping patients’ miseries in view, has withdrawn the call to boycott the out-patient department over the alleged torture of police on doctors at the Civil Hospital gate.

Addressing a press conference at Sandeman Civil Hospital, Quetta, YDA President Dr Hafiz Mandokhail along with Medical Superintendent Dr Farid Samalani and other office bearers withdrew the call of the OPD boycott.

The YDA president alleged Dr Aqil was tortured by the police security guards at the entrance of Quetta Civil Hospital, which infuriated his colleagues and decided to shut the OPD in protest. However, the YDA withdrew the call after successful talks with police. The police authorities assured the YDA of taking departmental action against the cops involved in torturing the doctor.–Staff Reporter

Speaking on the occasion, Civil Hospital MS Dr Farid Samalani condemned the incident and said no one could be permitted to persecute any staff member of the hospital.

Dispelling the impression of banning media persons’ entry into Quetta Civil Hospital, MS Dr Samalani announced to fully cooperate with the media.