ISLAMABAD - The federal government has nominated 29 officers of grade-20 of various occupational groups, services and ex-cadres for National and Security War Course 2017-18 at the National Defence University, Islamabad.

According to a notification of the Establishment Division, the course is scheduled to start August 7 to January 16, 2018. All selected officers were directed to report to the NDU on August 5 for initial briefing.

According to details, four officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) have been nominated including Jawad Paul, Joint Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Director General Immigration and Passport, Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan, Commissioner Peshawar, and Aftab Akbar Durrani, JS Gilgit-Baltistan Council Secretariat.

Four officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) including Ahmed Mukram, Director FIA (HQ), Islamabad, Shiekh Muhammad Umar, DG NACTA, Sajjad Afzal Afridi, Chief NTRC, and Akhtar Hayat, RPO, Malakand, KPK, have also been included.

Similarly, three officers of Secretariat Group including Mir Aijaz Hussain Talpur, JS Ministry of Textile Industries, Tariq Rashid, Secretary Irrigation Department KPK, Samar Ihsan, JS Commerce Division, and Humaira Zia Mufti, DG BISP, have also been nominated for the war course.

Besides, four officers from Foreign Service of Pakistan have been nominated for the course including Khayyam Akbar, DG MOFA, Najeeb Durrani, DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Javeed Jalil Khattak, DG Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Amna Baloch, Consul General, PEREP, Chengdu and three officers of Pakistan Custom Service Quraban Ali Khan, Cleector MCC, Peshawar, Zulifqar Ali Chaudhary, Collector, MCC, Faisalabad and Muhammad Yaqoob Mako, Colector MCC, Karachi, are also part of the selected officers’ list.

Two officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service including Syed Turab Hyder, awaiting posting and Iram Anjum Khan, JS Cabinet Division, two officers of Government of Balochistan including Ghulam Ali Baloch, Secretary Culture and Tourism Department, Quetta, and Abdul Saboor Kakar (BCS), Secretary government of Blaochistan IPC department, are also among the nominated officers. Two officers of Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Zahid Khan, Secretary Population Welfare Department, and Maulana Yaseen Qureshi, DIG Special Branch, AJK have been nominated for the course.