SARGODHA - As many as three death-row prisoners convicted for triple murder were executed in Sargodha on early on Tuesday morning. As per details, three convicts Yaqoob, Ghulam Rasool and Imran were hanged in Sargodha Jail. The convicts had killed three people during a robbery back in 2008. The Anti-Terrorism Court had awarded death sentence to the killers in 2010.