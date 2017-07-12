BAHAWALPUR-Police arrested 5,398 outlaws including 2,029 wanted criminals and recovered booty from them worth Rs3.31 billion in operations conducted during first six months of the ongoing year.

According to police, 102 outlaws were arrested for murder while 435 were nabbed for robbery. Similarly, the police arrested 377 outlaws for possessing illegal weapons and recovered eight Kalashnikovs, 83 rifles, 83 guns, 302 pistols, 19 carbines, 29,621 bullets and a hand grenade. During a crackdown on drug-peddlers, the police nabbed 682 drug-peddlers with 92kg of Charas, 7.9kg of opium, 124kg of hashish, 24,166 litres of liquor, 1,731 litres of lehan and 101 distilleries. Likewise, the police held 547 gamblers and registered 107 cases against them. The police also busted 121 affiliates of 34 different gangs.

The police also arrested 290 criminals of Category A and 1,739 of Category B and produced them in courts.

The Bahawalpur DPO pledged to continue chasing outlaws and make all-out efforts to maintain law and order across the district.