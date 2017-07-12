PESHAWAR - Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain stressed the federal government to award exemplary punishment to Pakistan Television officials responsible for airing racial content against Pakhtuns on state-run television channel during Eid-ul-Fitr transmission.

Mian Iftikhar said while addressing a news conference on Tuesday that expressing only expression of resentment by federal ministry of Information over the issue and banning the poet, who had insulted Pakhtuns during a comic programme on PTV, was not enough.

Dr Said Alam Mehsud, convener of Pakhtunkhwa Olasi Tehreek (POT), renowned literary figure Prof Abaseen Yousafzai, Tariq Afghan and Mohsin Dawar also accompanied Mian Iftikhar, who further said that such insulting and derogatory remarks would create hatred among people of the country. He said that it was mentioned in relevant clause of the National Action Plan (NAP) that action would be taken against hate speakers in the country.

“We will not rest until award of punishment to officials responsible for airing the racial remarks against Pakhtuns,” the ANP leader said, adding that his party would also raise the issue at the floor of the national and provincial assemblies, as well as in the Upper House of the parliament (Senate).

Said Alam Mehsud on the occasion said that the option to move the court was also open for them if the government failed to give appropriate response to their demands. He urged upon Pakhtuns to get united to fight against the elements creating rift among people speaking different languages in the country.

They also stressed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take notice of such programmes that create hatred among people in the country. They urged management of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to tender apology before Pakhtuns for airing insulting language against them, besides immediately suspending officials including general manager, program manager, producer, script producer, and pre-viewer.

They further said that if the stated poet was an employee of PTV, who insulted Pakhtuns during the comic show, should be terminated from his job, and life time ban should be imposed on him.

Meanwhile, the ANP plans to launch a public awareness campaign to educate people, especially the young generation, about the philosophy of Pakhtun nationalist leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, commonly known as Bacha Khan, and his role in the national movement.

The decision was made at a meeting held at Bacha Khan Markaz on Tuesday with ANP KP President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti in the chair.

Besides others, ANP Deputy General Secretary Aimal Wali Khan, Ijaz Khan Yousafzai, director Bacha Khan Trust, Dr Sohail, leader of Khudai Khidmatgar Tehreek, Hayat Roghanay, editor Pakhtun magazine and Faisal Faran of Bacha Khan Research Centre were also present in the meeting.

The meeting decided to launch an awareness drive to educate people on salient features of Khudai Khidmatgar Tehreek and Bacha Khan’s role in national movement,.

In this connection, prominent research scholars, academicians and learned people would be engaged. Formal work to select topic for the purpose has already been started.

=======