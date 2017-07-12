ISLAMABAD - Demanding resignation from the Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Tuesday said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had badly exposed their dishonesty and corruption to the general public and world community.

Principally and ethically Nawaz Sharif lost the right to hold the highest public office of the country and he should immediately resign, APML Secretary General Dr Muhammad Amjad said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The APML Secretary General appreciated and lauded the efforts of JIT that was formed under the directions of apex Supreme Court of Pakistan. Dr Amjad said that the JIT worked under immense pressure and prepared a report that is based on merit and facts. He said that JIT has performed a national service and their protection is incumbent on the state. He congratulated JIT members.

Giving party reaction at the JIT report, Dr Amjad said the report has proved that all the prominent family members of Sharif family were involved in corruption and corrupt practices and therefore the Prime Minister should immediately resign from the office. He said that Nawaz Sharif has employed persons who defend his mistakes and exaggerate his credentials to an unbelievable extent.

At the moment, PML-N is trying to divert public attention from the issue of corruption. PML-N supporters at different levels try to conceal misdeeds of their leaders under the guise of criticising some popular personalities of the country. He said that the prime minister instead of wasting precious time of the nation should resign.

Dr Amjad said that Supreme Court has also sought transcripts of the speeches made by hooligans of PML-N and principally they have no right to address press conferences.

He further said that JIT members are benefactors of the nation. They have played a major role in putting the nation at right track of accountability and prevention of corruption. The whole nation is proud of them. APML fully supports Supreme Court and JIT, he added.