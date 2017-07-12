ISLAMABAD: Arshad Khan, the tea seller in Sunday Bazaar at Islamabad, who got famous due to his blue eyes and looks is proved to be from Afghanistan, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

He became famous after his picture got published on social media and he also got a chance in modeling and acting due to his blue eyes and attractive personality. But according to NADRA, he is an Afghan national.

Arshad Khan was a tea seller at Sunday Bazaar Islamabad, and became social media sensation when his picture was published on social media due to his looks.