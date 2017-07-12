Former Supreme Court Bar Association president Asma Jahangir on Wednesday rebuffed a news item circulated by a private media house that she has been approached by the Prime Minister's Office to contest Panama case.

In a statement, the senior lawyer termed the media reports which claimed the PM Office had approached her to take up Panama case as “false and misleading”.

News on ARY false Neither has the Prime Minister house contacted me to take their case nor is it my field of law to accept such a case — Asma Jahangir (@Asma_Jahangir) July 12, 2017

“There is no truth to such reports. Neither I have been contacted by any party nor am I taking any such case.”