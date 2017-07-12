Former Supreme Court Bar Association president Asma Jahangir on Wednesday rebuffed a news item circulated by a private media house that she has been approached by the Prime Minister's Office to contest Panama case.

In a statement, the senior lawyer termed the media reports which claimed the PM Office had approached her to take up Panama case as “false and misleading”.

“There is no truth to such reports. Neither I have been contacted by any party nor am I taking any such case.”