Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang on Wednesday said that China is willing to play a constructive role in improving relations between Pakistan and India in wake of ongoing tensions between the two countries along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

“The conflict is occurring near the LoC in Kashmir. This will not only harm the peace and stability of the two countries but also peace and tranquility of the region,” he said during his regular press briefing in Beijing when asked what role China could play to defuse tensions between Pakistan and India on Kashmir.

He said, “The situation in the Kashmir has attracted attention of the world community. Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia and we hope that relevant sides can do more things that are conducive to peace and stability in the region and avoid escalating the tensions.”

When asked to comment that the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers has strongly condemned India for the tensions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and called upon India, United Nations to implement Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir, he said, “We have noted the relevant report.”

Responding to a question about current border standoff between China and India in the Sikkim section, he reiterated his demand and asked the Indian side to withdraw its troops from Chinese territory and properly settle this dispute at an early date.

“We once again require India to withdraw border troops to Indian side of boundary and properly settle this dispute at an early date,” he added.

He said, “China has pointed out many times the illegal trespass of Indian border troops on mutually recognized borderline on China territory. The current trespass is different in nature from the frictions happened in the undefined sections of the boundary.”

“The Sikkim section has special historical background and this is only defined boundary between China and India and it is totally different from the undefined boundaries in the East, Middle and West parts,” he added.

He said, “As per the 1890 Convention, the Sikkim section has been defined and it has been recognized by both China and India governments.”