BEIJING - Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has asked Chinese people in India to “strengthen self-protection” in a travel notice it released amid a military standoff on the border.

The tension between China and India caused by Indian troops trespass into Chinese territory in Doklam has not shown signs of easing.

Indian troops crossed the border, entering Chinese territory in Doklam on June 26, and are yet to retreat to their own side. According to a report published in People’s Daily on Tuesday, the Chinese

Embassy released a notice on its website, urging “all Chinese citizens in India and those who are going to visit India to pay close attention to the local security situation and strengthen self-protection.”

“Reduce unnecessary travel to India, and leave travel information with family members, colleagues and friends. Keep a low profile, and respect the local laws and law-enforcement personnel,” the notice reads. “Although there hasn’t been nationalistic behaviour among the Indian public against Chinese citizens so far, Indian government law-enforcement of Chinese companies may become stricter,” said Lin Minwang, a professor at the Center for South Asian Studies of Fudan University.

The current tension makes India an unsuitable destination for Chinese to travel or do business in, which is why the Chinese Embassy in India warns that the situation has already had an impact on normal exchanges between the two countries, Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

However, China has denied that it curbed cultural exchanges between scholars of the two countries.

The Hindu reported that the India Foundation, a think tank associated with the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claimed that China had denied visas to its academic delegation.

The report was refuted by the Chinese Embassy. Counselor Xie Liyan of the Chinese Embassy in India said on Saturday that “As far as I know, all seven members of the India Foundation delegation that were scheduled to visit China got their visas on time. No visa application was denied.”

Infact, their visas were issued quicker than usual, Professor Zhang Jiadong, Director of the Center for South Asian Studies of Fudan University, which invited the India Foundation researchers, told the Global Times.

There is no problem with visa issuance for Indian scholars, especially with the help of both the Chinese Embassy and India’s Ministry of Eternal Afairs, Zhang said.