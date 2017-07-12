Pakistan Christian Welfare Society demands apology on blasphemous statement by Advisor to the Prime Minister and State Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Barrister Zafar Ullah Khan, during a press conference in PID Islamabad.

On their post on social media, they have asked for an apology from PML-N's Barrister Zaffarullah for comparing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with Prophet Jesus and his enemies with Jews.

A letter by Joint Christian Action Committee (JCAC) has been found on social media too, in which they have demanded that a case should be registered under 295-C against Barrister Zaffarullah for the statement that has hurt the sentiments of the Christians.

Basharat Khokhar spokesman of JCAC while speaking to The Nation said, “Barrister Zaffarullah has hurt the sentiments of the Christian community and they demand an apology. Incase he does not apologies then blasphemy charges should be applied on him.”

He further said that they have sent an application to Abbpara police station in Islamabad, for registration of the case.

On 10 July Joint Investigation Team that was hearing the Panama Case submitted its report in the Supreme Court. Leadership of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz which included Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Planning,Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Advisor to the Prime Minister and State Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Barrister Zafar Ullah Khan. During the press conference Barrister Zaffar compared Nawaz Sharif to Jesus and his enemies to Jews.