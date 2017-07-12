Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has declared that a conspiracy is being hatched against government by the ones who cannot see development works and democratic system flourishing in the country.

In an interview, he said that the country is making fast-track progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif but it is not digestible by the opposition.

Record development works has been carried out in four years of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, says Minister for Defence Production.

Rana Tanveer said continuity of the democratic system is significant for the strengthening of institutions in the country.