SADIQABAD-The local bodies' councillors were advised to take effective steps to mitigate the public woes by providing them with basic necessities of life at their doorsteps.

Chairing a meeting of local councillors, Tehsil Municipal Committee chairman Ch Shafique Pappa directed them to work in close collaboration with TMA officials and ensure cleanliness, water supply and effective sewerage in their respective areas. He warned the negligent councillors of stern action. He urged the public to inform their LB representatives about sewerage and water supply issues so that it could be rehabilitate timely. "Stern action will be taken against the contractors who use substandard material in development projects," he warned. Councillors including Ch Tahir Zia, Abdul Suboor Ch, Asghar Rehmani, Asad Riaz Cheema and others attended the meeting.

FLOOD-FIGHTING ARRANGEMENTS

AC Abbas Raza Nasir along with a Rescue 1122 team visited Jamaluddin Wali area where he was briefed by the officials about arrangements made for fighting floods.

Rescue Safety Officer Ashiq Mehmood took the AC to weak spots of river's embankment and said that they would be strengthened by putting more stones. He sought the AC help to get the shabby roads in adjoining areas rehabilitated as they cause problems in flood relief operations. The AC assured him of early rehabilitation of the roads.