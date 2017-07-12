Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Wednesday China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the harbinger of economic development, peace, and prosperity in the region.

Addressing a function on CPEC Logistics in Rawalpindi, he said the economic corridor project is also affirmation of Pakistan's efforts for a peaceful and prosperous region.

“Unlike some other countries of South Asia, we believe in focusing our energies on peace and inclusiveness, rather than divisive competition,” he added.

The Army chief said CPEC will increase economic integration among regional economies and reduce the development gap within various regions of Pakistan.

“Chinese investment in various fields, including energy, infrastructure, Gwadar Port, and special economic zones would lay the foundation of a fast-developed Pakistan, if the opportunity is optimally utilised.”

Commenting on prevailing security situation in Pakistan, General Bajwa said the country is much safer today than before as peace has been restored in Fata and the adjoining areas.

“Normalcy is returning to Pakistan's economic hub of Karachi. Similarly, the law and order situation has improved significantly in Balochistan and there is great focus on socio-economic development in the province,” he added.

He said Pakistan is making steady, but sure-footed progress to get rid of the menace of terrorism and extremism.