HAFIZABAD-Amid boycott by the opposition members, the District Council approved the budget for 2017-18 showing a surplus of about Rs52.4 million.

Presenting budget in the house, DC Chairman Ch Afzal Hussain Tarar said that income of the district council has been estimated at Rs340 million against expenditures of Rs297 million. He told the house that a sum of Rs210 million has been allocated for development works while a sum of Rs87 million has been allocated for the employees' salaries and other expenditures. He said that basic amenities will be provided to the union councils in rural areas.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Qamar Javed Gujjar was not allowed to speak by Speaker Rai Qamaruz Zaman and resultantly, opposition members boycotted the proceedings.

Some members of the ruling group including Ch Muhammad Baksh, Ch Nasrullah Goraya and Syed Zafar Abbas Shah protested against the discrimination in earmarking funds for different union councils. Some members demanded monthly grant of Rs1 million for backward union councils.