Pakistan Railways has arranged finances of 8 billion dollars for up gradation of railway line from Karachi to Peshawar.

This was stated by Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, while addressing a conference in Islamabad today.

He said the government is paying attention towards the development of the railways, which will give boost to international trade.

The Minister added that the development of Railways will help unleash the full potential of Gwadar port and transportation of goods to land-locked Afghanistan and Central Asian states.