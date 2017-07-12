PESHAWAR - Four persons of a family died and another was injured when a jeep plunged into deep ravine in Besham area of district Shangla on Tuesday. The jeep was on its way from Besham to Donai when it fell into hundred feet deep ravine due to failure of brakes, resulting in demise of four persons of a family. The family members were on way back home after getting medical treatment. After the incident, local people rushed to the site and contributed in relief activities to shift the victims to the hospital. The deceased were identified as Shahiron, Neshad, Muhammad Saraf and his wife.