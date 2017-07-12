The Sharif family has acquired the assistance of four leading legal experts of the country to help draft its reply on the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report to the Supreme Court, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Khawaja Harris will head the team of lawyers, which also includes Amjad Pervez, considered an expert on cases related to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sources said the JIT report includes a list of 28 cases against the Sharif family that are in NAB.

Moreover, two cases are in the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and as many with the Federal Investigation Agency, according to the JIT report.

The Supreme Court's special implementation bench has set July 17 as the next date of hearing in the Panama Papers case.