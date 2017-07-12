Yesterday a friendly cricket match was played between the Pakistan High Commission London and Royal Military Academy Sandhurst at Sandhurst Cricket Ground.

The High Commission team won the match by two wickets after a competitive match. After winning the toss of the 30 overs match, the Sandhurst team elected to bat and scored 103 runs in 23 overs, all out. In response, the High Commission’s team achieved the target in 23rd over with two wickets in hand. Members of the Pakistani community, students and media personnel were at the ground to witness the match.