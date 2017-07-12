Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Javed Hashmi has suggested Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign and allow someone else to take his position in the light of Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.

While addressing to a press conference in Multan, Hashmi recommended that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan or Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal could take charge of the PM Office.

“Nawaz Sharif never wanted to give me election ticket,” he added.

He said politicians have always been accused in this country, adding that military generals left Pakistan after retirement and gave the example of former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf, saying he escaped accountability.

To a question about who will lead the government in 2018 general elections, he said it could either be PTI Chairman Imran Khan or former president Asif Ali Zardari. He recalled Imran Khan telling him the successors of the then Supreme Court Chief Justice Tasdeeq Gilani will dissolve assemblies, at which he responded that it would be a judicial martial law.

Hashmi argued that he could have stayed in PTI and made a forward bloc but decided otherwise as it would have caused damage to the opposition party.

“Sheikh Rasheed used to please Nawaz Sharif and now he is doing the same to Imran Khan. Out of all politicians and distinguished names, no one is honest.

“Appearance of Maryam Nawaz before JIT is no big deal as my wife appeared when untrue cases were registered against me, though she had no relation with politics,” he added.

He lamented that democracy is only allowed to function for 10 years as only politicians are held accountable, asking why the judges and army generals with offshore properties have not been held accountable until now.