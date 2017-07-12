ISLAMABAD - Security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt to transport a huge supply of weapons from Darra Adam Khel, a frontier region notorious for being a hub of gun-making, to Wana, the largest town of South Waziristan Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation, as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, was conducted near the Kohat Tunnel. Two suspects were held during the raid, it said.

“A huge cache of weapons (pistols, SMGs / rifles and ammo boxes) has been recovered,” the statement said adding, “The weapons and ammunition were being transported from Darra Adam Khel to Wana in a civil truck.”

The seized weapons and ammunition included 300 30-bore pistols, five 30-bore pistols MSB SP, six 30-bore mousers, 197 Zigana pistols, 16 Zigana camouflage, 30 Beretta black, 4 Pietro Beretta golden, 20 Smith & Wesson, Walther, and 26 Mikarov.

As many as 579 pistol magazines were also recovered while other automatic weapons recovered included one A5.56mm rifle, 106 SMGs, two Short gun Kalakov, six LMGs, and 115 automatic weapons.

In addition to these weapons, more than 7,000 rounds of various kinds of ammunition were also recovered, the ISPR statement explained.