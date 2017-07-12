Daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s statement to Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is revealed.

The statement is four pages long.

About offshore companies Maryam told JIT that she did not own any.

“I have brought two trust deeds regarding Nescol and Nelson companies on which Captain Safdar also signed,” she said.

She however mentioned that she signed trust deeds on request of Hussain Nawaz in February 2006.

“I don’t remember when I saw barrier certificates of both companies last,” she added.

“I have never been linked to any business, administration wise,” she added.

According to her statement, Maryam Nawaz told JIT that she did stay in London flats prior to 2006 but did not know about its ownership.

She further said that her interview of 2011 was aired out of context.

“I was asked about 25 to 30 properties to my sister and mother and me and I was answering about my properties in Pakistan,” she stated.

“Neither do I have any account abroad,” she also mentioned.

Maryam also told the team that she is not dependent on her father.

“I live with my family because of my love with my parents,” she added.

Maryam however added that she bought agricultural land with gift money to her by her father.