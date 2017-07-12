ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Tuesday granted transit-bail to Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Hijazi in the record tampering case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition of Zafar Hijazi who is facing charges of tampering with the records of the Sharif family’s companies.

The IHC bench granted Hijazi transitory bail till July 17 and directed him to approach the appropriate forum – the Special Court Central - in this matter. Besides this, the court also directed him to submit surety bonds worth of Rs10,000.

In this matter, Zafar Hijazi moved the court through his counsel Sheikh Zameer Hussain who requested the court to grant bail to his client. He contended that health condition of his 64-year-old client is not good as he has a kidney transplant and diabetes mellitus type-2 that would make his detention injurious to his health. The petitioner argued in his petition that the FIA had not proceeded in the matter as it ought to have. His counsel stated that Hijazi had led the life of an honest and an upright man without any blemish, yet his prestige and dignity had been put at stake.

He maintained that the case was initiated in the SECP to probe the affairs of Chaudhary Sugar Mills [Pvt] Ltd, which was allegedly used as a medium for money laundering and fraudulent activities in the disguise of a regular and legitimate business.

The counsel insisted that the central authorities in UK and financial services authorities were approached for requisite information and a clarification letter was issued to the company in 2011 while proceedings under sections 261 and 263 of the Companies Ordinance were also initiated.

Hussain continued that two files - one pertaining to money laundering and the other routine examination - were submitted and the company provided detailed information and documents in 2012 and 2013 which were found to be satisfactory.

He contended that the FIA had not looked into the money laundering file and rather taken advantage of the discrepancy attributed to the petitioner with mala fide intent as the date mentioned in the routine examination file was an error wrongly attributed to the petitioner.

The counsel added that three SECP officers, including Abid Hussain, Ali Azeem Akram and Maheen Fatima had agreed on the point that the issue was closed in 2013 but still it was alleged that Hijazi pressurized them in 2016 to change the date in the file to January 14, 2013.

He maintained that to save their skin, they blamed the petitioner for pressuring them as they had slept over the file without proceeding further for more than three years.

The petition said: “None of the officers or the FIA have explained or examined what benefit the petitioner would derive from such oral order.”

He said that the FIA had registered the case even there was no evidence to constitute the offences.

Earlier, the IHC had raised objections over the pre-arrest bail plea filed by Hijazi and asked him to contact the ‘relevant forum for the matter.’ At this, the petitioner’s counsel requested transit bail to which the court replied that the original petition needed to be amended in that case.

Following this, Hijazi remained inside the court fearing arrest as the petition was sent back to the registrar office for amendments. His counsel had lodged a pre-arrest bail under section 498 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan citing medical grounds as the basis for the request.

Police, on the directives of Supreme Court (SC), lodged a criminal case against him for tampering the record of Sharif family’s companies that was forwarded to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Sharif family’s business dealings abroad.

In its investigations into this matter, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) had also endorsed allegations leveled by the JIT and found SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi guilty of tampering with record of Sharif family’s companies.