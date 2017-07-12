Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that it is not possible to come into power without any effort.

Today CM Punjab released a statement that the expectations of Imran Khan are interconnected with JIT report, which is linked by controversy.

He further said, “Imran tried his best to support artificial politics in Musharaf’s regime. Instead, he should have studied democratic process. “Khan has an opportunity to serve Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) but he hasn’t paid any attention yet.”

CM said he is still waiting to give any proof against him. “Imran Khan’s politics is based on lies and abuses,” CM Punjab said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to file disqualification reference against Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.