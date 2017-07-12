PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Tuesday accorded approval to establishment of Air University in Pirpyai village at the Grand Trunk Road in Nowshera.

He directed officials concerned to expedite work on the project and put them on the ground in the shortest possible time. The varsity would be established on 400 kanal of land.

The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps to handover the land to PAF and to expedite work on the project and put them on the ground in the shortest possible time.

A high-level meeting to review the progress on the establishment of this university, as well as commercial Aircraft Maintenance College in Nowshera and PAF Cadet College in Peshawar, was held at the CM House Peshawar with the chief minister in the chair.

Besides, Minister for Public Health Engineering and Information Shah Farman, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister for Aviation and Technical Education Air Commodore Mohammad Amin, Principal Secretary to CM Mohammad Israr, Secretaries of Irrigation, PHE, administration, DC Nowshera and other high-ups of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

The Air University will be established under the control of Pakistan Air Force while both the high profile colleges would also be managed by PAF.

The chief minister termed the establishment of these institutions as milestone steps and said that its establishment unique in nature would have a far-reaching impact not only on the education sector but on the economy of the province.

He added that there would usher in a new era of prosperity in the province because new opportunities of employment, research and innovation would be explored in the region by it.

Pervez Khattak, while praising the high professional skills and capabilities of PAF in so many technologies including aviation and aircrafts maintenance, expressed the confidence that it would impart all such skills and expertise to the youth of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa that were direly needed over here.

It is worth mentioning that the KP government has also planning to establish a technical university in the province to localise all types of technologies, trades, and skills as well as enhance the creativity of youth with a bunch of job opportunities.

The chief minister was of the view that owing to its peculiar geographical location, Nowshera GT Road was very much suitable for such educational institutions while a number of educational institutions were already being set up in the same locality.

He termed the promotion of aviation and technical education as the need of the hour and the best way to address the core issue of unemployment.

He said that with the establishment of the Air University, aviation and technical education would be promoted on modern and scientific lines and resultantly, not only maximum employment opportunities would be provided to the jobless young lots but the industrial sector would also groom in the province.

“Our province has suffered great losses because of discontinuation of policies and lack of decision power in the past regimes but the same will not happen anymore,” he said.

The chief minister said, “Now whatever decision is once made it will be implemented at all costs and all such schemes of national importance will never be thrown in the cold storage.”

Khattak hoped these institutions will not be limited to imparting traditional education and training but will be hubs of researches and inventions of international standards, adding that imparting all types of technical training would incline towards creative activities and inventions.

The chief minister also directed the authorities to adopt international standards in the planning, designing, and construction of these educational institutions.

The PAF authorities assured all possible professional and technical assistance to the provincial government in the establishment and management of these specialised institutions.

