PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Health Shah Farman on Tuesday said that the provincial government was mulling a ban on the use, sale, and purchase of ice drug through proper legislation.

Talking to media here, he said the KP government is taking pragmatic measures to stop use, sale, and purchase of ice drug in the province once and for all.

Expressing grave concern over reported increase in the use of ice drug in the province, the minister said that ice drug is being imported from a neighbouring country as part of a conspiracy to involve the youth, particularly students, in drug addiction.

He requested parents and authorities of educational institutes to play their pivotal role to curb the menace by remaining vigilant and keeping eye on students and children.

Shah Farman said that unfortunately, young generation consumes ice drug as a fashion without knowing what harm it causes to the human brain, adding that drug addicts use ice as a substitute of heroin.

The minister disclosed that the KP government would soon present a bill in the provincial assembly to ban use, sale, and purchase of ice drug permanently in the province.