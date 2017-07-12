ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has congratulated Prince Karim Aga Khan on the diamond jubilee of his Imamat of the Ismaili community.

He also stated that Pakistan considers him a great friend, a patron and an ardent supporter of the cause of sustainable development.

The President appreciated Prince Karim Aga Khan’s vision for development work in Pakistan, including projects with social, cultural and economic dimensions. He also noted that under his able guidance and visionary leadership, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has undertaken several important projects in Pakistan, in the fields of education, health, rural development and poverty alleviation.

The President emphasized that Pakistan will continue to work with him in supporting the noble cause of development.

President Mamnoon Hussain also expressed the desire that Prince Karim Aga Khan would commence the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of his Imamat with a visit to Pakistan.