PESHAWAR/Quetta - The funeral prayer of slain DPO Qilla Abdullah Sajid Khan Mohmand, who was martyred in Chaman area of Baluchistan on Monday, was offered on Tuesday at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, Peshawar.

Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Chief Secretary KP Abid Saeed, IGP KP Salahudeen Khan Mehsud, Commandant Frontier Constabulary Liaqat Ali Khan, CCPO Tahir Khan and other senior police and civil officials attended the funeral prayer.

In his media talk, the IGP said that Sajid Khan Mohmand was among the bravest and courageous police officers of the province.

It was Sajid Khan Mohmand who successfully carried out operations against militants in volatile Qilla Abdullah district, he said, adding that he embraced martyrdom for the sake of the country which he said would be remembered forever.

The IGP further said that KP police and people had rendered a lot of sacrifices for the sake of the country and their sacrifices would not go in waste. The martyred officer was later buried in his native town Duran Pur in Peshawar.

FIR OF ATTACK ON

DPO REGISTERED

A Fist Information Report (FIR) against suicide attack on District Police Officer Qilla Abdullah SSP Sajid Khan Mohmand was filed with Police Station Chaman on Tuesday. SSP Sajid Khan had embraced martyrdom in the blast.

The Chaman police registered FIR enlisting various sections of murder and terrorism against the perpetrators.

The DPO Qilla Abdullah was targeted in a suicide strike at Boghra Road in busy hours when he was on routine patrolling. The suicide bomber detonated himself near his vehicle. The blast also wounded at least 15 people who were admitted in Chaman and Quetta hospitals.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Balochistan Frontier Corps Major-General Nadeem Anjum visited Chaman on Tuesday and inspected the site where suicide bomber targeted DPO’s convoy. The Commandant Frontier Corps Colonel Usman briefed the IG FC about investigations underway into the blast.

Separately, a security personal died and four sepoys wounded when their vehicle turned turtle in Panjgur area of Washuk.

As per reports, over speeding was the reason behind the traffic mishap in which Lance Naik Arif died while four sepoys Naimat, Wahab, Kafil and Saeed sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Combined Military Hospital Khuzdar.