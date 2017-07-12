MIRPUR (AJK)-The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson visited Poonch district of AJK on Tuesday to condole with the families of martyrs and inquired after the health of the injured of the Indian firing across Line of Control (LoC).

MNA Marvi Memon visited the homes of Faiza Saleem and Kalsoom Altaf martyred in Chattra, tehsil Abbaspur and reiterated the support of the Pakistani government to the Kashmiri brethren. She also visited IDP camp where she interacted with people displaced due to Indian shelling. She inquired after the health of Habiba Siddiq, Mahnoor Tariq, Faizan Hanif, Rizwan, Abida Kausar, Sundas and Moulvi Abdur Razzaq who were injured in the Indian attack. She appreciated their courage and said that the government will provide every facility for their medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that India should respect Line of Control (LoC) and stop its violation. It is a grave human rights violation as Indian firing across LoC has resulted in the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris.

She appreciated the befitting response of Pak Army to Indian violations of LoC, and said, "Our borders are secure because of defenders of Pakistan and we sleep peacefully. India should refrain from any misadventure."

She also criticised brutalities and atrocities of Indian armed forces against innocent Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir who have been demanding their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions. She called upon the international community to urge India to immediately put an end to atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions for durable peace in the region.