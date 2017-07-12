PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated today that the Panama Papers investigation was to damage and bring a negative impact on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

While addressing an Eid lunch hosted at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Secretariat in Peshawar, Rehman rejected the Panama Papers investigation and called it a ‘useless request that has become a huge deal.’

Rehman stated that, Prime Minister had not established his business empire recently, anyone who disobeys the Panama Papers investigation today is called ‘corrupt’.



