KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed police department to provide adequate security to the Chinese working on CPEC related projects and install jammers in their vehicles when they travel from one area to another.

He was presiding over a meeting on Chinese security working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the province on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Consul General of China in Karachi, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, DIGs of Sukkur, RRF & SPU, Shams Shaikh CEO of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and others.

The chief minister said that there are over all nine CPEC projects in Sindh, of them work on seven projects is in progress where 3044 Chinese are working. These projects and their workforce, particularly Chinese is very important for the development of the country in general and Sindh in particular. They should have foolproof security as was decided at the start of the CPEC projects.

Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez briefing the chief minister said that seven security headquarters of each project with a 3044 well trained police force have been deployed there for the security of Chinese. He added that Pakistan Army leads their security apparatus.

He added that the eighth project of NTDC Transmission line from Matirai to Lahore has been launched where 15 Chinese are engaged. “We have provided them a security force of 65 personnel,” he said.

The chief minister said according to the data available with some 137 non-CEPEC projects are going on in the province where 1971 Chinese are working. “What arrangement have you made for their security, he asked the home secretary. The home secretary said that 1373 personnel have been deployed on their security.

Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher said that with the approval of the Chief Minister Sindh police have raised a Special Protection Unit (SPU) to maintain an effective security response and to avert any threat to Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects. He added that the total sanctioned strength of SPU is 2662 against which 1349 are working while 1313 posts are vacant for which recruitment process was in progress.

DIG RRF & SPU Amin Yousifzai said that nine projects have been expanded to 11 which include a coal-based power plant at Karachi, open pit mining power plant at Thar Block-II and Coal-based power plant Block-I, for wind power projects at Thatta District, Motorway from Ghotki to Sukkur, NTDC Transmission Lines from Matiari to Faisalabad and Matirai to Lahore and railway line from Karachi to Peshawar.

Talking about the security arrangements he said that the coal-based power Plant at Port Qasim have been provided a force of 563 personnel which include 30 army men, 193 SPU, 149 Ranbgers, 17 FC, 17 policemen and 157 private guards. Similarly, Thar project of Block-II has been given security of 413 personnel while 46 personnel have been deployed on Thar power project Block-I.

He added that for the security of four wind power projects in Thatta district a force of 555 personnel have been deployed.

The DIG said that for 126 km long NDTC transmission line from Sukkur to Ghotki a force 1197 personnel have bene deployed. For the transmission line from Matirai to Lahore/Faisalabad a force of 76 personnel have been deployed for the security of Chinese. The 548 km railway line being laid from Karachi to Peshawar have been given a force of 75 personnel (for Sindh section).

The chief minister on the recommendation of Sindh-Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) directed his principal secretary Sohail Rajput to coordinate with Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for completing Islamkot airport on war footing.

“I want the Chinese should travel by air,” he said and added that during his recent visit to Thar he had landed at Islamkot runway. The runway strip is ok but other facilities like installation of light on along the runway, installation of tower, completion of the building and developing communication system are yet to be completed for which he issued directives for CAA to complete it shortly.

The chief minister said that CPEC is the life line of national economy, therefore the projects launched under it must be given ownership by each and every individual living in the province. There are some unscrupulous who are against the development are creating some problems but they would never succeed, he said.