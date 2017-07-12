Senator Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sherry Rehman tweeted that NeelumJehlum dam has been commissioned and under construction without geological survey despite being in earthquake zone.

What a sorry tale of public debt being raised via electricity tariffs on 5 power projects without recourse to parliament or anyone. PAC now — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 12, 2017





She said this project as ‘sorry tale of increase debt on public via electricity tariffs’ and ‘shocking revelations about 5 Power Projects’, while attending Public Accounts Committee(PAC)

Shocking revelations in PAC about 5 power projects in 2013-16 which have been quietly burdened as debt on tariffs via Sukuk bonds. — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 12, 2017





Shocking revelations in PAC about 5 power projects in 2013-16 which have been quietly burdened as debt on tariffs via Sukuk bonds. — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 12, 2017





This power station is located in Azad Kashmir, 42 km in south of Muzaffarabad. It had been designed to reroute water from the Neelum River to a power station on a Jehlum river.

Construction on the project began in 2008 after a Chinese association was awarded the construction contract in July 2007. The first generator is scheduled to be commissioned in July 2017 and the project is expected to be complete in December 2017.

The project was proposed to begin in 2002 and be completed in 2008 but this time-frame experienced significant delays due to problems meeting rising costs. Additionally, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake which devastated the region required a redesign of the project to obey the rules to more rigorous earthquake standards.