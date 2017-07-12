ISLAMABAD - The foreign ministers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries on Tuesday strongly condemned Indian barbarism in held Kashmir and called upon India and the United Nations to implement Security Council's resolutions on the issue.

The 44th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Abidjan, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, on July 10-11, said a statement released here by the foreign ministry.

The foreign minister condemned state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir and called upon India to respect the UN Security Council resolutions.

The FMs’ Council also called upon the United Nations and the international community to play their due role in stopping the continuing bloodshed in Kashmir and for the implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, which guarantee Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

The resolution, adopted unanimously by the 56-member council, noted that Kashmir remained the core dispute between Pakistan and India, and its early resolution was imperative for bringing peace to South Asia.

The council expressed its support to the widespread indigenous movement of the people of occupied Kashmir for their promised right to self-determination and observed that the just struggle of Kashmiris cannot be equated with terrorism.

It deplored the continued use of live ammunition and pellet guns by Indian forces causing mass blinding and killings of innocent Kashmiris.

The foreign ministers condemned India for illegal detention of Kashmiris and incarceration of Hurriyat leaders.

They paid tributes to the Kashmiris for the heroic struggle for the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.

They also noted with deep concern the Indian attempts to bring demographic changes in Kashmir in violation of its obligations under the UN resolutions and the international law.

The foreign ministers of the Ummah urged India to immediately stop human rights violations in held Kashmir.