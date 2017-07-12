ISLAMABAD - The major opposition parties (PPP & PTI) are planning to jointly submit a requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat to immediately summon the National Assembly (NA) session to debate findings of the JIT’s report.

“Opposition is waiting for President Mamnoon Hussain’s directions to summon the 43rd session, otherwise it will formally submit a jointly signed requisition in NA,” said PTI’s MNA desiring not to be named.

The main purpose of submitting requisition is to discuss the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the floor of parliament.

The PPP and PTI had already asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to tender resignation before the formation of National Assembly (NA) session or clear his position about off-shore companies on the floor of the house.

Political experts viewed that the government side might use delaying tactics to summon the National Assembly session. The government will wait for July 17 to sense the mood of Supreme Court and then it might summon the session, they said.

They also argued that the requisition would not force the government to immediately call session. Citing rules and regulation of parliament, they said under Article 54 (3) of the constitution, the government is bound to convene a session within 14 days on submission of the requisition for the National Assembly session under Article 54 (3) of the Constitution.

Sources said PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his recent meeting with Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah also discussed the strategy to discuss JIT’s report in the upcoming National Assembly session and submit requisition in NA secretariat. Both parties, after the submission of JIT’s report in the Supreme Court, have already asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to immediately step down.

MQM-P, the third opposition party, also asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to tender resignation on moral grounds after the submission of JIT’s report to the Supreme Court.

The tentative date of schedule session of National Assembly (NA) is mid July.