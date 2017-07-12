ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Malaysia on Tuesday discussed new avenues for enhancing cooperation in the field of defence, security and training of armed forces of the two countries.

This was transpired from series of interactions of the visiting Chief of Malaysian Army General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple Bin Haji Kassim with the services of chiefs of Pakistan armed forces.

The visiting dignitary first visited General Headquarters Rawalpindi and called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to ISPR, they exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including defence, training and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation.

Later, the delegation was given detailed briefing on operational and training activities of Pakistan Army. General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple Bin Haji Kassim acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for elimination of terrorism.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Chief of Malaysian Army laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Later, General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple Bin Hj Kassim also visited Air and Naval Headquarters and separately held meetings with Chief of Air and Chief of Naval Staff.

On his arrival at the Air headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

The visiting dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force. He was also given a detailed briefing on the PAF.

Later on, he called on Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

The Chief of Malaysian Army lauded PAF’s leading role in the operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorism. He also appreciated the high morale and sound professionalism of the PAF personnel.

Meanwhile, Gen Dato Sri Zulkiple Bin Hj Kassim, visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah. During the meeting professional matters of mutual interest came under discussion.