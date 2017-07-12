Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320, en route from Abu Dhabi to Peshawar, escaped calamity, as a panel from the left wing of the plane got detached during the flight.

According to the reports, the incident damaged the plane severely but Captain Ali Mansoor, the pilot of the plane, managed to land the Airbus safely at the Peshawar airport.

Upon inspection, it was found out that three important screws of the separated panel were also missing.

According to PIA spokesperson, it has been ordered to conduct the investigations of this incident.

Furthermore, the plane has been repaired at Peshawar airport, and the passengers have been sent to Karachi via flight PK-353.