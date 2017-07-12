ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be forced to quit if he did not resign voluntarily.

Addressing a news conference here after a marathon meeting of the party’s core committee, he said Sharif had no moral or legal ground to stay in power.

“Our message for the PM is very clear. Stop hurling threats and quit the post. There is no other option for him,” the PPP leader said.

Bilawal said that the PPP was considering all options, if the PM delayed the decision to resign.

“We will raise this issue in and out of the parliament. Opposition leader Khurshid Shah has been tasked to contact all the opposition parties,” he said.

Bilawal criticised the Sharif family, saying that fake documents were presented before the JIT.

He alleged that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been involved in money laundering.

Bilawal said time would tell if the change was within the parliament or outside.

“We have all these options open. The parliament will decide the next prime minister but for the time being we have only one demand that Nawaz Sharif should quit,” he said.

This week, the joint investigation team – probing the Panama leaks case - submitted its report to the Supreme Court finding “glaring disparities” between the Sharif family’s known sources of income and their actual wealth.

Hours after the submission of the JIT report, Bilawal said that there was no other option for the PM “but to resign before he is formally convicted by the Supreme Court.”

Bilawal said that the time for taking correct political decisions was short, and advised Nawaz Sharif to quit immediately.

“Decision delayed is not a problem avoided; it is a crisis invited,” he said.

Bilawal said that the JIT had confirmed a vast and inexplicable gap between known sources of income and the wealth accumulated by the Sharif family.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) however, termed the JIT report as “garbage” as it “lacked substance”.

Bilawal said that after carefully reading the JIT report, the PPP had come to the conclusion that the time was up for Nawaz Sharif.

The core committee meeting was attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Khurshid Shah, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Senator Rehman Malik, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Manzoor Wattoo, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Aitzaz Ahsan, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Latif Khosa, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Taj Haider, Anwar Saifullah and Humayun Khan.

Earlier in the day, Khurshid Shah met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmnood Qureshi and agreed to form a grand opposition alliance against the government.