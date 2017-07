LAHORE: After 73 years, government has changed some rules in police services. According to changes, the minimum age is now 18 and maximum is now 22 for selection. Earlier, the age was 22 to 25 respectively. 50 age has been set for the retirement.

According to sources, changes will start being applicable in a few days. The summary regarding new changing has been forwarded to Punjab Government by Former Inspector General (IG) Mushtaq Sukhera.