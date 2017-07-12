ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the two major opposition parties, yesterday agreed to force Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down after the joint investigation team on the Panama Papers case concluded that the premier and his children had accumulated wealth beyond their known sources of income.

Both the leaders also agreed to contact other opposition parties to unite on a single-point agenda that is to force the prime minister to resign immediately.

The two leaders also decided to submit a requisition to the National Assembly speaker for summoning the fresh session of the lower house to debate the JIT report and its consequences on the political structure of the country.

The agreement came in a meeting between a delegation of PTI and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah at latter’s chamber.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi headed the delegation from his side that also included his party’s MNAs Shireen Mazari and Shafqat Mahmood.

Khursheed Shah, while talking to reporters, soon after the meeting, demanded that Nawaz Sharif should resign for the continuity of the system. “The PM himself had said that he would resign if investigations found him guilty, so now he should keep his promise,” he said. Khursheed said the parliament was under threat and the only way to get out of it was the prime minister’s resignation. “It is deplorable that ministers are maligning the state institutions,” he said. “If the government wants the parliament to run its affairs, the PM should quit. The state is run through institutions and not through personalities,” the leader of the opposition asserted.

Qureshi, after the meeting, said PPP had agreed to the stance taken by PTI that the prime minister should resign. “The prime minister should resign without losing a single minute,” he said. “We have also contacted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar in this regard,” Qureshi said.

“According to my information, there are rifts within the ruling party as one group is advising the PM to let the democratic setup continue while the other is asking him to become a ‘political martyr’,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI at a meeting decided to exert more pressure on the prime minister to resign and contact all the political parties, both outside and inside the parliament, in this regard.

The PTI also decided that the pressure would be maintained on the ruling party in the wake of the ongoing proceedings of the implementation bench of the Supreme Court on the Panama Papers case.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, talking to The Nation, said the meeting had decided that Shah Mahmood Qureshi would contact all the political parties inside the parliament to convince them to agree on a single-point agenda of the prime minister’s resignation. Three PTI leaders, Shafqat Mahmood, Aleem Khan and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, would contact those political parties which were not part of the parliament, Fawad added. “These also include Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), he said.

Fawad said that the report of the JIT was between the SC and the JIT and it was not for the satisfaction of PML-N or PTI, so the government could neither reject this report nor file objections over it.

“PTI thinks the JIT investigations are now a concluded case,” he said, adding this would have to be seen how the SC would get these findings implemented.

After the meeting, PTI Chairman Imran Khan also demanded resignations of the Punjab chief minister and the federal finance minister. “We not only demand resignation of the PM and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif but also that of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar,” he said.

This is because a person involved in money laundering could not sit over the national exchequer, the PTI chairperson said. “Dar is the front man of Nawaz Sharif who has been laundering money for him,” he alleged. The PTI chief alleged Shehbaz Sharif had laundered money to pay loans of Al-Toufeeq Bank.

“PTI is going to file a disqualification reference against the CM for ordering relocation of three sugar mills owned by his family,” he said and added that was a case of conflict of interests.

He also demanded National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s resignation because he had failed to uphold the sanctity of the parliament.

Dar got his blue-eyed persons appointed as heads of institutions, including Zafar Hijazi as SECP chairman and Saeed Ahmad as National Bank of Pakistan president, the PTI chairman alleged and added Saeed Ahmad was also involved in money laundering. “All these are corrupt people, so their real home was Adiala Jail,” he said. “Their children are billionaire. They have refused to accept the JIT report because they refused to favour them like other institutions, including FBR and SECP,” Khan averred. “The ruling family is involved in perjury, money laundering and concealment of assets and they have been caught,” he said.

These four ministers, Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, should also go to jail for supporting the corrupt family after getting bribes, Imran said.

Responding to a question, he said PML-N could not go for the review of the finding of the JIT. They should have made objections when the JIT was formed. He warned his party would come on roads if the ruling family resisted implementation of the SC decision.

