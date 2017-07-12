Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Wednesday that his party was a force of the people in the past and is a force of the people today and will always be a force of people of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of office bearers of the PPP Islamabad district and Islamabad city which called on him at Zardari House Islamabad on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the party workers were the strength of Benazir Bhutto and they are his strength as well. Party won by-elections in Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) which proves that no one can compete with his party in elections, he maintained.

He said that PPP has strong candidates from every constituency throughout Pakistan and the people who have left the party will soon be forgotten. These anti-people individuals never served the people of Pakistan and they are in politics to serve their own interests. He asked Party workers to work hard so that next elections could be won.