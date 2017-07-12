MULTAN-Underlining the need for creating awareness among the masses on importance of family planning, the Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt pointed out on Tuesday Pakistan's population increased at a horrifying rate of four million per year which was much higher than other neighbouring or Muslim countries.

"By 2050, Pakistan's total population will surpass the horrible mark of 350 million. It will gobble up all of our resources. We need to control the population growth," he added while addressing a seminar organised by Population Welfare Department in connection with World Population Day. The Commissioner was of the opinion that majority of the families could resolve a number of problems by keeping the size of their family with proportion to their resources. He said that like other fields of life, planning was also utmost important for family life and we could pave way for a bright future for our coming generations by adopting family planning. He pointed out that big population caused unemployment, poverty and lawlessness.

Speaking on the occasion, District Population Welfare Officer Zeeshan Nasir said that the population welfare department offered services across the province and 41 per cent of Punjab's population benefited from them. He added that four family health clinics, 64 welfare centres, 158 field staff and four mobile service units offered free family planning services to the residents of Multan district. He disclosed that a film show would soon be held in Multan to create awareness on family planning.

Later on, the participants of the seminar held a walk under the leadership of the Commissioner. The participants marched up to Chowk Kutchehry from Raza Hall.