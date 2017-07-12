RAHIM YAR KHAN-The journalists, workers of different political and civil society activists took a protest rally against the alleged attempt by the Municipal Committee staff to "grab" the District Press Club's registered land.

They accused the MC chairman of "engineering the plan" in the name of beautification of Town Hall park. They also accused the MC chairman of attempt to construct an illegal wall in the DPC lawn.

The rally started from DPC and reached in front of DC office where lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA) also joined the participants.

The protesters chanted slogans against MC Chairman Mian Ijaz Aamir and his elder brother PML-N MNA Mian Imtiaz Ahmed. Former DPC president Mumtaz Munis, Advocate Mian Abdul Mujeeb, PML-N youth wing president Adnan Rasheed, president cable operators Alyas Warriach and Rana Raheel Ahmed of PTI addressed the protesters.

Later, RY Khan DC Suqrat Amman Rana sent the protesters to Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mahar Khalid Ahmed for negotiations. President Press Club Malik Irfanul Haq and Member Punjab Bar Council Mumtaz Mustafa told the ADC (R) that the DPC was established in the 70's when District Council and Municipal Committee approved and handed over four kanal land in North West corner of Town Hall through their unanimous sessions.

Later, the elected bodies of DPC construct its building along with an auditorium and got it registered. Different governments released grants worth millions to DPC in their tenures. They informed the ADC (R) that after assuming the office of MC chairman, Mian Ijaz Aamir started reprisal attempts against journalists for highlighting corruption in the MC.

They criticised that the MC chairman had already demolished the DPC canteen and later had dismantled a book exhibition while now he wants to construct an illegal wall on the premises of DPC lawn.

Mahar Khalid told the protesters that DC has formed a two member committee including ADCG Aitazaz Anjum and AC (HRM) Riasat Ali who will negotiate with DPC and MC representatives on Wednesday (today) to resolve the issue. He assured that the DC has strictly directed against any illegal interference in DPC.